TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 22,194 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COG. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 192.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 150,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $3,935,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 629,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,430,239.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

NYSE COG opened at $25.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.62. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

