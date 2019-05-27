TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,785.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $220,670.00 and $5,785.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 6% against the dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00045551 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,780,452 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.