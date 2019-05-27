TearLab (TEAR) versus Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Head-To-Head Survey

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

TearLab has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TearLab and Pulse Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab $25.00 million 0.05 -$2.25 million N/A N/A Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$37.54 million ($2.20) -5.62

TearLab has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TearLab and Pulse Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A Pulse Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pulse Biosciences has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.45%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than TearLab.

Profitability

This table compares TearLab and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab -11.17% N/A -19.32% Pulse Biosciences N/A -82.64% -75.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About TearLab

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

