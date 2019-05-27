Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Stake Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $106,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $112,953,000 after acquiring an additional 49,459 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 493,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $127,569,000 after acquiring an additional 39,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $152,284,000 after acquiring an additional 39,748 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 35,912 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 725.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.52, for a total transaction of $1,162,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,578 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFX opened at $295.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $226.02 and a one year high of $309.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $613.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teleflex to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

