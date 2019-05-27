Tether (USDT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.11 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market cap of $3.11 billion and $25.75 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00011453 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, ChaoEX, Coinut and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00388520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001522 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.60 or 0.01334874 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00139338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004249 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000761 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 3,320,057,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,523,090 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, ABCC, Bit-Z, EXX, Poloniex, IDAX, Upbit, UEX, IDCM, Kryptono, QBTC, B2BX, Trade By Trade, Sistemkoin, Coinut, DigiFinex, Kraken, OKEx, BitForex, OOOBTC, BitMart, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, Instant Bitex, Iquant, Exmo, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Liqui, DragonEX, Huobi, Binance, Bibox, LBank, HitBTC, Bitfinex, TOPBTC, BigONE, MBAex, BtcTurk, BTC-Alpha, Kucoin, C2CX, FCoin, TDAX, CoinEx, Bittrex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.