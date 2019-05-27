Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.05 Million Position in Matson Inc (MATX)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Matson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matson by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MATX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens raised shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 target price on shares of Matson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

MATX stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 70,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Matson Inc has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Matson Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

In related news, Director W Blake Baird sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,053.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Chun sold 4,398 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $153,006.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,898 shares of company stock worth $283,471. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

