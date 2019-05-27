The Western Union Company (WU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. The Western Union reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 216.66% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $19.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $21.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

