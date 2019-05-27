Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG) & North American Palladium (PALDF) Critical Comparison

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Thunder Mountain Gold and North American Palladium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A North American Palladium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

North American Palladium pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Thunder Mountain Gold does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and North American Palladium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A North American Palladium $306.17 million 1.60 $91.96 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and North American Palladium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold N/A N/A -85.56% North American Palladium 33.05% 21.02% 16.55%

Risk & Volatility

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Palladium has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

North American Palladium beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which includes 78 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in the Eureka-Battle Mountain mineralized gold trend in central Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

