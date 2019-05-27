Timber Hill LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Blackstone Group comprises about 0.3% of Timber Hill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,764,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after buying an additional 32,259 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 50,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone Group news, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $4,551,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 109,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $2,622,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,254,188 shares of company stock valued at $30,201,534. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

