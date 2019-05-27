Toll Brothers (TOL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Toll Brothers have underperformed its industry year to date. Despite better-than-expected results in second-quarter fiscal 2019, a significant decline in new orders took a toll on investors’ sentiments. California and City Living recorded the biggest decline in contracts. Management predicts slower demand, higher incentives associated with challenging weather and changes in mix to impact its fiscal 2019 results. The company expects lower home deliveries and margins in the third quarter and fiscal 2019. Estimates for fiscal 2019 and 2020 have declined over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ pessimism surrounding the company’s earnings growth potential. Although management believes that it remains well positioned to gain from robust economy, improving demographics and financial health of the affluent customer base, we wait for better visibility.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.82.

TOL opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $155,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Richard T. Hartman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $371,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 76,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,819.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 694.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 309.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 150.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

