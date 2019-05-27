Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 725 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 110.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 104.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIA traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $256.12. 2,258,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,293. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $216.97 and a 1-year high of $269.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6437 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

