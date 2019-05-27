Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.64 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.5511 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $685,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,750.8% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,055,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,512,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,727,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,761,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.7% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 17,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.