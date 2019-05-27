Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in MAG Silver Corp (MAG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Signition LP lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Signition LP now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63,298 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

MAG traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 57,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,724. MAG Silver Corp has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

