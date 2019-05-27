Total (FP) Given a €58.50 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €58.50 ($68.02) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €59.91 ($69.66).

FP stock opened at €47.56 ($55.30) on Thursday. Total has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($57.36).

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

