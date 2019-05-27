Traid 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,293.00 (TRAID)

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last week, Traid has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Traid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Traid has a market cap of $41,135.00 and $2,293.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Traid

TRAID is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 38,611,780 coins and its circulating supply is 15,671,780 coins. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. The official website for Traid is www.traid.tv. Traid’s official message board is www.traid.tv/blog.

Traid Coin Trading

Traid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

