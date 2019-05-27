Transocean LTD (RIG) Shares Sold by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. lessened its position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,867 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Lasry Marc purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,938,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,702 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $321,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,425,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,461,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $76,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 1,707.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,907,215 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

RIG stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. Transocean LTD has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $153,189.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent J. Intrieri purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,265. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

