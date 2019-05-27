Triggers Price Tops $0.12 (TRIG)

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, Triggers has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Triggers token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on exchanges. Triggers has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00385570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.71 or 0.01315810 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00139145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Triggers Profile

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe. The official message board for Triggers is blog.blocksafe.network. Triggers’ official website is www.blocksafefoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Triggers

Triggers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triggers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Triggers using one of the exchanges listed above.

