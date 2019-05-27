TrueFlip (TFL) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $105,464.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00005228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00393563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.99 or 0.01381178 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00140741 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004276 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000090 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

