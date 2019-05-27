Tucows Inc. (TCX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Tucows’ rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $92.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.46 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tucows an industry rank of 107 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tucows in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCX traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 71,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,982. Tucows has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.41 million, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Tucows had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tucows will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David John Woroch sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $420,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,244.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,000 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,204,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,330,000 after acquiring an additional 61,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,104,000 after acquiring an additional 69,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 64,185.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,027,000 after acquiring an additional 449,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 43,827 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

