UFP Technologies (UFPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised UFP Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $276.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.48. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider R Jeffrey Bailly sold 6,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $253,257.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,115,580.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell Rock sold 17,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $563,241.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,167.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 545.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in UFP Technologies by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its position in UFP Technologies by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

