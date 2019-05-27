UniCredit (UCG) Given a €15.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UCG. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.30 ($15.47) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. UniCredit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.98 ($18.58).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

