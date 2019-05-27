United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $118.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.28 and a 52 week high of $173.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The construction company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul I. Mcdonnell sold 10,500 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $1,318,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,773.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,566 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $562,394.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,020 shares of company stock worth $31,757,626. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.91.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

