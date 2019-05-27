US Bancorp DE Sells 188,572 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,016 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 188,572 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,447,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5,774.3% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 640,709 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,529,000 after buying an additional 629,802 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Best Buy by 504.0% during the fourth quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 437,304 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after buying an additional 364,900 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,123,417 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $59,249,000 after buying an additional 72,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Best Buy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.81.

BBY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.94. 6,089,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $84.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.91% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Best Buy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 492,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $33,702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at $118,676,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 380 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $26,140.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,443,734 shares of company stock worth $100,145,966. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

