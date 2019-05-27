US Capital Advisors Lowers Buckeye Partners (BPL) to Hold

US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Buckeye Partners’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

BPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckeye Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Buckeye Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Buckeye Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Buckeye Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.79.

Buckeye Partners stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. Buckeye Partners has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.07). Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Buckeye Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Buckeye Partners will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Buckeye Partners’s payout ratio is 167.60%.

In other news, VP Gary L. Bohnsack sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $104,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,610.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $357,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPL. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 5,572,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,735 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,804 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 6.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,054,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,138,000 after purchasing an additional 922,274 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners in the first quarter worth $22,206,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 3,215.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 669,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 649,616 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

