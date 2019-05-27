US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (BPL)

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Buckeye Partners’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Buckeye Partners alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Buckeye Partners stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.09. Buckeye Partners has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $42.65.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.60%.

In other Buckeye Partners news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $357,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at $208,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Bohnsack sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $104,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,610.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 357,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $3,488,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Buckeye Partners by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Buckeye Partners by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.