US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce sales of $150.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.60 million and the lowest is $150.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $136.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $607.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $604.30 million to $610.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $644.75 million, with estimates ranging from $641.50 million to $648.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. US Ecology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECOL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Ecology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

ECOL opened at $58.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at $16,860,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at $12,049,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 23.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 761,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,608,000 after purchasing an additional 145,730 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter valued at $3,932,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1,797.4% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 56,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

