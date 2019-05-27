ValuEngine Lowers Thermon Group (THR) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

THR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of THR opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $823.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.35. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thermon Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,968,000 after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 118,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Thermon Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Thermon Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Thermon Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

