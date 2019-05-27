ValuEngine Upgrades Independent Bank Group (IBTX) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IBTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $44.14 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.40 million. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

In other news, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $300,987.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,457.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Brian E. Hobart acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,061.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 132,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,399,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

