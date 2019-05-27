VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) Short Interest Down 61.4% in April

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 471,851 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the April 15th total of 1,221,749 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,257,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a one year low of $960.00 and a one year high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

