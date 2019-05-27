Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,191,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506,183 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,121.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,516,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33,678.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,511 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,618,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,645,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,895. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

