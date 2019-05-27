Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Position Boosted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 78,931,921.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,154,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,676,000 after buying an additional 18,154,342 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,806.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,931,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 6,887,491 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $605,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,439,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,655,000 after buying an additional 1,088,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,357,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $156.64 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $164.57.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

