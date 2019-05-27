Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $150.83 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $123.80 and a 12 month high of $166.03.

WARNING: “Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Shares Bought by Efficient Advisors LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/vanguard-small-cap-etf-vb-shares-bought-by-efficient-advisors-llc.html.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.