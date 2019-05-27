Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,312 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $18,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 82.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 164.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 54.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $386,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,580,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Lehman sold 3,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $394,645.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,142.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,607 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $142.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $144.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.08%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

