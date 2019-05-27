Veritaseum Market Capitalization Tops $42.35 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $19.70 or 0.00225222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, LATOKEN, Tokenomy and Fatbtc. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $42.35 million and $6.33 million worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00391223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $117.02 or 0.01337724 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00138635 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, Tokenomy, HitBTC, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

