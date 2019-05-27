VF Corp (VFC) Holdings Boosted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 675,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,092,000 after purchasing an additional 145,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in VF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,944,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,517,940,000 after buying an additional 538,916 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in VF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 18,013 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in VF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.04. 2,645,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,743. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. VF had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

In other news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $4,373,501.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201,972 shares in the company, valued at $17,016,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. UBS Group cut their price target on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

