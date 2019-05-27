VF (VFC) Given Hold Rating at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reissued their hold rating on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $88.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VFC. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VF in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VF from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.70.

VFC stock opened at $84.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80. VF has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VF will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. VF’s payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

In other VF news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $4,373,501.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,016,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in VF by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

