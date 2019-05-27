Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Viacom were worth $44,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viacom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viacom by 935.5% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Viacom by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Viacom during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Viacom by 507.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Viacom alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viacom in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Viacom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.47.

NASDAQ VIAB opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. Viacom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Viacom had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/viacom-inc-viab-shares-bought-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc.html.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.