Visa Inc (V) Stake Lowered by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.0% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Visa by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $162.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $324.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $165.74.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Nomura increased their price target on Visa from $151.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price target on the stock. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Visa from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $14,229,579.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,886.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,202 shares of company stock worth $29,962,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

