Vista Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.
VBR stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.95. 143,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,741. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $143.52.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
