Vivendi SA (VIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €28.03 ($32.60).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of VIV traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €23.40 ($27.21). The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

