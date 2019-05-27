Wade G W & Inc. Sells 1,166 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.30. 2,324,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,458,519. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $111.06 and a 52 week high of $127.21.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

