Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Holdings Boosted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $402,210,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 8,644.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,823,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,259 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 695.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,337,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,659,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,817,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,519,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,183,000 after purchasing an additional 637,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $108.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.96 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 42,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $4,552,532.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,779,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,346. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.22.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

