Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,091,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 969,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,529,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,209,000 after buying an additional 122,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 54.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 74,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 153.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 48,570 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTS opened at $81.58 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $216,544.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,323 shares of company stock worth $4,041,091 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

