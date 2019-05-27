WeAreSatoshi Price Tops $0.16 (WSX)

WeAreSatoshi (CURRENCY:WSX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One WeAreSatoshi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WeAreSatoshi has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. WeAreSatoshi has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $356.00 worth of WeAreSatoshi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WeAreSatoshi Coin Profile

WeAreSatoshi (CRYPTO:WSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2014. WeAreSatoshi’s total supply is 18,430,975 coins. The official website for WeAreSatoshi is wearesatoshi.net. WeAreSatoshi’s official Twitter account is @wearesatoshi. The Reddit community for WeAreSatoshi is /r/wsx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WeAreSatoshi

WeAreSatoshi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeAreSatoshi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeAreSatoshi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeAreSatoshi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

