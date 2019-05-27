Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PIRS):

5/24/2019 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/23/2019 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

5/23/2019 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2019 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2019 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

5/10/2019 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00. They wrote, “Valuation and risks to price target achievement. We maintain our Buy rating and are increasing our price target to $7 from $5. The two drivers for our valuation change include: (1) adjustment to base year; and (2) increasing our projected chance of success for to 25%. Our price target is based on our clinical net present value (NPV) model, which allows us to flex multiple assumptions affecting a drug’s potential commercial profile.””

4/24/2019 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

4/19/2019 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

4/16/2019 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

4/13/2019 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

4/11/2019 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/5/2019 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $4.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.78. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $6.55.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 84.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

