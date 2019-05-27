Weik Capital Management Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$52.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,322. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $51.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1245 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

