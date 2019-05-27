Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Has $6.19 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.4% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 26,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 126,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,807,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,925,286. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62. The firm has a market cap of $525.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.58.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $121,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,775,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $267,742.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,495.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,547,082 shares of company stock valued at $273,553,626. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

