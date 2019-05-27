Well Done LLC Acquires 23,445 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCL. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 285,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 48,502 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 116.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 267,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60,642 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,171,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 39,222 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 212,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,883. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $21.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.0489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Well Done LLC Acquires 23,445 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/well-done-llc-acquires-23445-shares-of-invesco-bulletshares-2021-corporate-bond-etf-bscl.html.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.