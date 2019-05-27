Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $643,000 Position in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $245.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.47. 4,902,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,034,807. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.44. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $113.30 and a 12-month high of $274.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

