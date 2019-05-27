XTRABYTES (XBY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,009.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $1,009.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00382057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.80 or 0.01353673 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018639 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00138922 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00016684 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global.

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

